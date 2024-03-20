Article 370 Actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi Defends His Film, Says It’s Not Propaganda

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi |

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, who primarily works in Marathi film industry, also has some noted Hindi films to his credit— Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Bajirao Mastani, Hunterrr to name a few. The actor is currently on a high with his two cons theatrical releases, Article 370 and Operation Valentine. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Vaibhav shares about his much celebrated role in Yami Gautam Dhar’s film and more.

Vaibhav plays the role of Yash Chauhan, who dies on a mission. Sharing more on it, he tells, “To play every role, there’s a thought process and so does for my character Yash. Physicality was taken care by styling. In fact, to bring the authenticity, I took formal training from the real ex-commandos and ex-army men, who taught me to fire guns. I understood their mental state that helped me to play Yash Chauhan.”

A lot of Marathi language speaking actors have a certain dialect while doing a Hindi project unlike Vaibhav, who speaks Hindi fluently. He reveals, “I come from Nagpur but while studying engineering in Pune, I used to travel to Mumbai to take Urdu classes from a renowned dialect coach. I am comfortable in speaking Hindi, Marathi and Telugu and I want to explore more languages on screen.”

Tatwawaadi, who has an exciting line-up this year feels that Article 370 has put him on a pedestal. “It had already opened doors for me. I have been getting so many congratulatory calls and messages from all over. I have been offered many roles after the release of the film. It’s an exciting time for me,” he shares.

On a concluding note, Vaibhav pleads everyone to not see Article 370 as a propaganda film. “I request everyone to see my film with open mind. We have shows true events in the most factual and statistical way. Don’t see it as a propaganda. It has nothing to do with one’s political beliefs,” he signs off.