Arranged Or Love Marriage? Kartik Aaryan Gives Witty Response To Fan’s Question During #AskKartik Session

Bollywood's young superstar, Kartik Aaryan, known for his upcoming musical romantic soulful pure love story, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' has been making waves with his charismatic presence.

Not only does he amaze audiences with his on-screen performances, but he also engages with his fans through social media interactions using #AskKartik.

Recently, during one such session, a fan asked him about his thoughts on arranged marriage versus love marriage, and Kartik gave a humorous yet thoughtful reply.

KARTIK’S WITTY RESPONSE TO ‘LOVE OR ARRANGED MARRIAGE’ QUESTION

During the #AskKartik session, where fans flooded his timeline with queries, one fan couldn't resist poking fun and wrote, "Would you go for arrange marriage or love marriage? Mala Aunty Ko rishte to bohot aate honge lol."

In response, the quick-witted actor said, "A marriage arranged by love!!! Rishte toh aate hai... daily. #AskKartik."

FAN ASKS ‘WHEN ARE YOU GETTING MARRIED?’

The anticipation for Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' has reached a fever pitch, with audiences already falling in love with the soulful melodies and groovy beats from the movie.

Amidst the frenzy, another fan couldn't resist asking the burning question, "When are you getting married? #AskKartik."

Kartik, always ready with a humorous quip, responded in his signature style, "Ghodi Venue Menu sab ready hai, par Dulhan toh mil jaye. #AskKartik." His reply left fans chuckling and wondering when the charming superstar would find his perfect match.

FANS’ ANTICIPATION FOR SATYAPREM KI KATHA

'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, promises to be a delightful musical romantic pure love story. The trailer of the film was received earlier this month and was breathtakingly amazing and certainly a visual treat.

Fans eagerly await its release on June 29, 2023, while continuing to enjoy Kartik's entertaining interactions through #AskKartik.