Kartik Aaryan Arrives In Jeans, Chappals at Punchnama Co-Star Sonnalli Seygall's Wedding

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan attended his Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Sonnalli Seygall's wedding in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 7
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sonnalli got married to hotelier Ashesh Sajnani on Wednesday at a gurudwara in Santa Cruz
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kartik arrived at the wedding in his swanky black car
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actor was seen turning up for his friend despite his busy schedule
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Keeping up with the theme, Kartik opted for a pristine white kurta
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He kept it casual and paired his kurta with blue jeans and Kolhapuri chappals
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He was seen making a quick entry at the venue and did not pose much for the paps
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kartik has a longstanding association with Sonnalli as the two starred in films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' and 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', which made them popular among the young audience
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sonnalli also had a brief role in Kartik's 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', which was a blockbuster
Photo by Varinder Chawla
