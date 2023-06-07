Kartik Aaryan Arrives In Jeans, Chappals at Punchnama Co-Star Sonnalli Seygall's Wedding

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan attended his Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Sonnalli Seygall's wedding in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 7

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sonnalli got married to hotelier Ashesh Sajnani on Wednesday at a gurudwara in Santa Cruz

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kartik arrived at the wedding in his swanky black car

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actor was seen turning up for his friend despite his busy schedule

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Keeping up with the theme, Kartik opted for a pristine white kurta

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He kept it casual and paired his kurta with blue jeans and Kolhapuri chappals

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He was seen making a quick entry at the venue and did not pose much for the paps

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kartik has a longstanding association with Sonnalli as the two starred in films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' and 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', which made them popular among the young audience

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sonnalli also had a brief role in Kartik's 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', which was a blockbuster

Photo by Varinder Chawla

