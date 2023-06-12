Kartik Aaryan-Deepika Padukone’s Hillarious Banter Over Bedroom Secrets Goes Viral (WATCH)

A video from an award function is creating a buzz on social media, featuring the delightful chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone.

The clip shows the two actors engaged in a light-hearted conversation, leaving the audience in splits.

During the interaction, Kartik playfully asks Deepika about her preferred side of getting down from the bed, to which Deepika chuckles and blushes.

Kartik then seeks the opinion of Deepika's husband, Ranveer Singh, who responds with a witty remark. He says, "I never let her go down from the bed, then why sho will?" This leaves the audience present their burst out into laughter and Deepika is also seen blushing over his response.

The video has become a hit among fans who adore the real-life couple, Deepika and Ranveer, popularly known as DeepVeer.

FANS ARE IMPRESSED WITH DEEPIKA & KARTIK'S CHEMISTRY

Many viewers expressed their desire to see Kartik and Deepika share the screen, praising their chemistry in the video.

The duo's on-screen pairing seems to have struck a chord with fans, who are eagerly awaiting a film featuring the talented actors together.

DEEPIKA -RANVEER ARE MAKING HEADLINES FOR THEIR NEW HOUSE

While Deepika and Ranveer continue to be one of Bollywood's most adored couples, they have also been in the news for their new dream house.

The couple is reportedly building a lavish bungalow next to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Mannat. With an estimated value of over Rs 200 crore, fans are eagerly anticipating a glimpse of their magnificent abode.

As the discussions around Deepika and Ranveer's personal life unfold, the focus shifts to the professional endeavors of Kartik and Deepika.

Deepika recently tasted success with her film "Pathaan" and has her upcoming release "Fighter" alongside Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline. On the other hand, Kartik is gearing up for the release of "Satyaprem Ki Katha" alongside Kiara Advani and will soon commence shooting for "Aashiqui 3," directed by Anurag Basu.