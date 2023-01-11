Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan attend Kuttey movie’s grand event, Mehfil-E-Khaas

While Aasmaan Bharadwaj is gearing up for his directorial debut, Kuttey, slated to release on January 13, the makers of the film hosted a grand music launch event, Mehfil-E-Khaas, in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The event was organised and hosted by lyricist-writer Varun Grover. The cast of the film Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj, producers Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, and other team members were present.

The musical extravaganza saw live performances from Vishal Bhardwaj, singer Rekha Bhardwaj, and the legendary lyricist Gulzar. Rekha performed a beautiful rendition of Namak Ishq Ka from the movie Omkara. She also sang the titular song of Kuttey along with other songs like Paani Paani Re from Maachis and Ek Wo Din from Chachi 420. Vishal dedicated Dil Toh Bacha Hai Ji from the film Ishqiya to Arjun. Radhika and Shardul requested Vishal and Rekha to sing their all-time favourite song Pehli Baar Mohabbat Ki Hai version from the movie Kaminey.

Elated Tabu shares, “I worked with Gulzar saab’s daughter Meghna in her first film. Now, I am working with Vishalji’s son in his first film. I worked with the son of my career’s first producer, Arjun in Kuttey. It’s a big responsibility that someone entrusts you with. I don’t think there’s any bigger achievement and endorsement than this. I am lucky to have worked in an era of Gulzar saab and then Vishalji. Today, I am working with Aasmaan and I hope I will work with his children too.”

An emotional Arjun says, “I would like to extend my thank you for making Kuttey. When I was a kid, my late mother used to love to attend such events. She knew Vishal sir and Rekha ma’am. I used to wonder, what mom used to like in such events but today while attending this event, I remembered my mother a lot and felt as if I am watching this with her. Thank you for giving me this amazing feeling.”

Actress Radhika concludes, “In a film by Vishalji or Aasmaan, I would have gotten an opportunity to even do a passing shot, I would have agreed to do it. They are like my family. When I saw Vishalji’s films, it triggered me to become an actor. I feel so fortunate to play a part in Kuttey. It was a wonderful experience and I learned a lot.”