Ariana Grande transforms her house into spooky hotel for Halloween party

Keeping up with the Halloween spirit, singer Ariana Grande transformed her house into a haunted hotel for a spooky party.

On Friday, the 26-year-old singer hosted a star-studded costume party called 'Ariana's Twilight Zone' at her home which she transformed into a haunted hotel with the help of design planner Tricia Smith-Brown, reported People magazine.

"Thank you @triciasmithbrown & team for transforming my home into the most stunning, haunted hotel," the singer shared on Instagram which has been deleted now.

"I can't believe how incredible everything and everyone was. thank you for making all my spooky, twisted, twilight zone dreams come true." In the post, the singer shared some footage of the spooky set-up, which featured a long candle-lit dinner table occupied by creepy skeletons and chilling music playing in the background.

Grande's brother, Frankie James, and their mother Joan were both in attendance, with Frankie sharing a picture of the trio from a photo booth and captioning it, "the family that scares together... ."