Arbaaz Khan On Father Salim Marrying Helen: 'We Had Problems And Complaints But...' (WATCH)

An old video of father-son duo Arbaaz Khan and Salim Khan is doing the rounds on social media in which they open up their family dynamic after the latter married his second wife, veteran actress Helen.

For those unversed, Salim Khan and Helen got married in the year 1980 after a few years of dating. At that time, the screenwriter was already married to Salma Khan.

Now, an old video from Arbaaz's chat show has gone viral on Reddit. While interacting with his father, Arbaaz had asked him, "Do you think that your children have also helped you in maintaining your relationship (with Helen)? There are instances of children revolting over how they did this with my mother; even Salman was independent at that stage."

Salim Khan replied, "At the age when my children didn’t understand the relationship, I made them sit and realise that these are the problems. But I just want to tell you one thing, I know that you cannot love Helen Aunty as much as you love your mother, but I want the same respect".

Arbaaz then went on to say, "At that time, we might have some complaints and problems with how our family has been affected, but as we got older, we too experienced similar situations where we could have done the same thing. The complaints that I held against my father were visible in my life as well."

Salim Khan has four children with Salma - Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Salman Khan, and Alvira Khan. With Helen, he has a daughter, Arpita Khan.

On the other hand, Arbaaz tied the knot with Malaika Arora in 1998 and got divorced in 2017. They share a son named Arhaan Khan.