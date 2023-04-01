Apurva Agnihotri on Bigg Boss being scripted: 'The channel knows who will react'

Television couple Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani, who were participants in the seventh season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, have opened up about their experience on the show.

The couple, who appeared as a couple on the show, addressed some of the rumours surrounding the show being 'scripted'.

In a vlog that they shared with their followers, Shilpa Saklani confessed that they were initially hesitant about appearing on the show as individual contestants. However, they eventually agreed to participate as a couple.

Read Also Watch: Divya Agarwal says she will tie the knot with Apurva Padgaonkar in 2023

What Shilpa says

When asked about the show being scripted, Shilpa Saklani clarified that while the show is not entirely scripted, there are certain expectations from the contestants.

She said, "Bigg Boss isn’t scripted, instead people know how to act if they want to be ‘THE’ person. They have preconditions like they need to react to everything and give content, provide their opinion, fight and be highly confident. Nothing can be done if your personality isn’t like that.”

Apurva Agnihotri disagrees with her

However, her husband Apurva Agnihotri had a different opinion. He suggested that the channel knows how each contestant will react and plan the twists accordingly.

He said, "It is indeed a scripted show. The channel understands everyone’s reaction - who will react and how. That’s the reason audiences began predicting recent seasons and the makers are eventually forced to turn the tables to surprise them with a different winner.”

Apurva also spoke about the recent season of the show and how fans predicted Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to be the winner, but rapper MC Stan ended up winning. He hinted that Priyanka might have been the channel's favourite but the makers of the show had to create a twist to keep the audience engaged. "We could see it in the recent season as well. People would have said Priyanka won because she is Colors TV’s face. So the show is scripted to some levels for sure,” he concluded.

While the couple's views on the show being scripted may differ, they both agreed that there are certain expectations from the contestants and that the show is designed to create drama and keep the audience entertained.