Aparshakti Khurana to star in suspense thriller

Aparshakti did not share details about the film, which also stars R. Madhavan. Ayushmann Khurrana's brother currently awaits the release of his film "Helmet", which also stars Pranutan Bahl.

Directed by Satram Ramani, "Helmet" is a quirky comedy that depicts the ground reality in the heartlands of the country, where talking about protection for sex is awkward. The film also features Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles.