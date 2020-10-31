Aparshakti Khurana, Vishnu Kaushal's Andaz Apna Apna recreation leaves netizens in splits

It has been more than 25 years but Andaz Apna Apna has not lost any of its madcap charm. Recently, Aparshakti Khurana along with Vishnu Kaushal, who is a popular content creator in North India, recreated one of the scenes from the film in Punjabi.
In the hilarious scene, Aparshakti’s character (played by Aamir Khan) tries to get into a friendly banter with Vishnu’s character (essayed by Salman Khan) where they ask each other about where they bought their respective jacket and cap from. However, as soon as the scene plays out, we see the two of them squabbling about how they are lying to each other.
Talking about recreating the scene which has left the social media in splits, Aparshakti says, “Andaz Apna Apna has been one of my favourite films. It is one of the films which have always inspired me when it comes to comedy. I am in awe of Amar and Prem’s bromance. I have always liked Vishnu’s brand of comedy and he is talented at his job. We just randomly decided to recreate this scene. Although it is Punjabi, we are happy that people are liking it.”
Taking to Instagram, the actor has urged the platform to verify Vishnu’s account. Sharing the video, Aparshakti captioned it, “Had gales of laughter with the superbly talented and funny @thevishnukaushal and as you can tell, assi bade hi brand-conscious haan!!!! @Instagram isi baat pe, ek blue tick ho jae for the person who always manages to tick(le) our funny bones?!!!”
