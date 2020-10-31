Aparshakti Khurana, Vishnu Kaushal's Andaz Apna Apna recreation leaves netizens in splits

It has been more than 25 years but Andaz Apna Apna has not lost any of its madcap charm. Recently, Aparshakti Khurana along with Vishnu Kaushal, who is a popular content creator in North India, recreated one of the scenes from the film in Punjabi.

In the hilarious scene, Aparshakti’s character (played by Aamir Khan) tries to get into a friendly banter with Vishnu’s character (essayed by Salman Khan) where they ask each other about where they bought their respective jacket and cap from. However, as soon as the scene plays out, we see the two of them squabbling about how they are lying to each other.