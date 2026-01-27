 'Anything Offered Free...': X User Calls Crowd 'Shameless' As Video Shows Long Queue For Free Breakfast At Shilpa Shetty's AmmaKai In Mumbai
Actress Shilpa Shetty recently launched her restaurant, AmmaKai, in Bandra, Mumbai, serving authentic South Indian cuisine. On Republic Day 2026, she offered free breakfast, attracting long queues. An X user slammed the crowd, sharing a video and calling them 'shameless,' writing, "These are all millionaires…anything free offered, people don’t hesitate to give up their morals."

Updated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
Actress Shilpa Shetty recently launched her new restaurant, AmmaKai, which serves authentic South Indian Mangalorean cuisine in Bandra, Mumbai. On the occasion of Republic Day 2026, the restaurant announced a free breakfast offer, following which several people were seen waiting in long queues.

Long Queue For Free Breakfast At Shilpa Shetty's AmmaKai

An X user, who goes by the username RetardedHurt, shared a video on his X handle showing a long queue for free breakfast at AmmaKai and criticised the crowd, claiming that people began lining up as early as 7 am, nearly two hours before the restaurant’s opening, and remarked that they 'responded like absolute beggars,' calling the crowd 'absolutely shameless.'

He wrote, "Look closely, none of them looks like someone from a poor family or who cannot afford 2 times meals, these are all millionaires living in atleast 2 3 crs flats if not less, problem is the mindset, anything free offered, people don't hesitate or think twice to give up their morales and become absolute shameless to even stand in line for kilometers on road just to get a plate of breakfast free."

Check out the video:

The user added that while the government is often blamed for freebies, people are equally responsible for encouraging such behaviour. "Jab tak yeh soch nahi badlegi tab tak kuch nahi hoga is desh ka,added the X user.

