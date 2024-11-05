 Anushka Sharma Shares FIRST Glimpse Of Son Akaay On Virat Kohli's 36th Birthday, Keeps His Face Hidden
Anushka Sharma marked her husband Virat Kohli's 36th birthday by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram. The post featured an endearing image of Virat Kohli holding their two children, Akaay and Vamika, offering a rare glimpse into their family moments. Anushka opted to conceal the faces of their children with heart-shaped emojis, keeping them out of the media spotlight they have long maintained.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 04:16 PM IST
article-image

Actor Anushka Sharma marked her husband Virat Kohli's 36th birthday by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram. The post featured an endearing image of Virat Kohli holding their two children, Akaay and Vamika, offering a rare glimpse into their family moments.

The photo, which was a beautiful moment captured by Anushka herself, shows the cricketer lovingly cradling both kids. Anushka opted to conceal the faces of their children with heart-shaped emojis, keeping them out of the media spotlight they have long maintained. Alongside the photograph, Anushka included a couple of symbolic emojis--a heart and an evil eye.

The image immediately garnered a wave of love from fans, with many expressing their joy in the comments section.

One fan wrote, "King with Prince and Princess," while another remarked, "Post of the day!!" Virat and Anushka, who have made headlines not only for their professional achievements but also for their conscious decision to shield their children from public scrutiny, have continually asked for respect regarding their family's privacy.

The couple's discreet approach extends beyond social media, as they have long kept their children away from media attention.

The couple tied the knot in a destination wedding in Italy on December 11, 2017. They became parents to their first child, daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021.

Earlier this year, in February, they welcomed their second child, son Akaay.

