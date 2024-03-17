 Anurag Kashyap To Make His Malayalam Acting Debut With Aashiq Abu's Rifle Club
Anurag Kashyap To Make His Malayalam Acting Debut With Aashiq Abu's Rifle Club

Kashyap has previously produced Malayalam films "Moothon" and "Paka (River of Blood)"

PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Anurag Kashyap | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is set to make his Malayalam film debut as an actor with director Aashiq Abu's upcoming movie "Rifle Club".

Kashyap, a proponent of contemporary Malayalam cinema, shared the update on his Instagram page on Saturday.

"Announcing my first Malayalam film as an actor with @aashiqabu Looking forward to be part of the great moment of Malayalam cinema. OPM Cinemas in association with TRU Stories Entertainment. Produced by Aashiq Abu Co-produced by Vincent Vadakkan and Vishal Vincent Tony," he captioned the motion poster of the film.

Kashyap has previously produced Malayalam films "Moothon" and "Paka (River of Blood)". As an actor, his film credits include "Akira", "Imaikkaa Nodigal", and "AK vs AK".

article-image

Sharfu-Suhas, Dileesh Karunakaran and Syam Pushkaran have penned "Rifle Club".

The film also stars Dileesh Pothan, Vani Viswanath, Vijayaraghavan, Vincy Aloshious, Ramzan Muhammed, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Unnimaya Prasad.

"Rifle Club" will hit the screens on the festive occasion of Onam 2024.

