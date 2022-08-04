Anuja Sathe shares, 'When I started in the Hindi film industry, I was warmly welcomed.'

Anuja Sathe is best known for essaying the role of a mafia queen in the popular web series Ek Thi Begum. The actress, who has also featured in Hindi films like Bajirao Mastani and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, began her career in Marathi films and TV shows. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for a tête-à-tête.

Despite coming from a background of regional cinema, Anuja is glad she never faced any discrimination in Bollywood. She shares, “When I started in the Hindi film industry, I was warmly welcomed. I was never looked as a Maharashtrian actor and this is a big example of this. I am doing Hindi shows since I want to break barriers. I feel people are now able to see the value of regional actors. An actor is an actor, it’s just a different medium.”

She adds, “I feel fortunate to have not got a tag like this despite starting from the television. I did films, and am now doing OTT shows. I would have been easily typecasted. Television actor is a very popular term which is looked down upon. I believe whoever acts is an actor.”

The actress believes that unlike the past, the advent of OTT platforms has completely changed the game for all actors. “Now, times are changing since we are seeing so many big stars doing OTT shows. I am really lucky to be a part of this time where mindsets are changing and shifting for better. It’s high time that it should happen,” Anuja signs off.