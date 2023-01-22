Anuj Saini on how he bagged Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh, 'I did around 3,000 auditions and waited for 10 hours'

Anuj Saini | Pic: Viral Bhayani

Anuj Saini is all set to make his acting debut in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh. He will be seen as debutante Tanisha Santoshi’s love interest in it. The film will hit screens on January 26. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat.

A lot of outsiders come to join films in Mumbai but only few get opportunities in showbiz. When we asked him if he considers himself lucky, he says, “Yes, I do agree that a lot of outsiders come to Mumbai like me but a few ones only make it big. I have worked really hard to get this role. I did around 3,000 auditions and waited for 10 hours. I feel luck also favours those who are hard working. I want to keep working on my craft, body, etc.”

Opening up about romancing his co-star Tanisha on-screen, he gushes, “It was lovely working with Tanisha. She is an extremely talented artiste. I didn’t feel that I am working with a newcomer. It was great working with her.”

We pointed out that the film is an unconventional debut for any newcomer. We then ask him if he was sceptical about doing it to which he replies, “I agree that Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh is an unconventional debut for any newcomer but that I didn’t want to do a regular film. There’s nothing wrong in driving swanky cars and wearing fancy clothes. I would love to do all these things in future. For my first project, I wanted to do something acting that is craft based. To work with a legendary director like Rajkumar Santoshi is a dream for any actor.”

Anuj has signed two more films. He shares, “I have already signed two films before the release of my first film. I am doing a film with a director, who has been associated with director Ram Gopal Varma for seven to eight years. It’s a romantic film but with a social message on women empowerment. I am not allowed to talk about my second film.”

On a parting note, we quizzed him if he is competitive as an actor. “If I keep considering everyone who is talented and hardworking as my competitor, I wouldn’t be able to work. I want to keep constantly improving my skills,” he concludes.

