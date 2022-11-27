Anu Aggarwal shares, 'It's fantastic to see the youth love me for who I really am and not as the Aashiqui girl'

Anu Aggarwal | Pic: Instagram/anusualanu

Anu Aggarwal became an overnight sensation after her debut Bollywood film Aashiqui went on to become a blockbuster. She did a few more films but then stepped away from films. She is now a yoga expert. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about her initial years in the film industry, Anu shares, “Acting is like my second skin. I did lead roles in plays and theatre, but then I had signed up with a modelling agency in Paris. Acting in Hindi films and Bollywood was never a part of the plan. Mahesh Bhatt approached me to which I first said ‘no’ as I was on my way to Paris. But the lead character in Aashiqui was also named Anu. It was like playing my own real story! I got to express a lot without speaking much.”

She adds, “Frankly, in just three to four years in Bollywood, I had worked with the best directors. I needed to upscale myself, breathe, meditate and live for a bit in silence. So, I turned to a recluse for some time.”

Currently, Anu is making headways through social media. It has helped her reach out to her fans once again. “I love social media as it gives you an opportunity to speak your mind, uncensored and not how the selling or marketing team of press portray you, which we didn’t have in the 1990s so it is a bonus now. Over 80 per cent of my followers on Instagram are between 22 and 33 years old. It is fantastic to see the youth relate to me, love me for who I really am as I speak honestly, and not as the Aashiqui girl,” she explains.

Anu points out that she does not use social media with a self-gain agenda. “It is not a sales pitch based on promoting myself. It is for the betterment of peoples’ lives, bringing awareness, and spreading positivity. I think self love is crucial as a lifestyle so I preach that through my fashion, style-icon image and now yoga. I am grateful I have succeeded in doing that on social media,” she states.

When asked if she would like to participate in reality shows, she avers, “With due respect, I have never been a fan of reality shows. But if it is something special like recently I was offered an Aashiqui special episode then it’s all right. I showed up and gave it my best shot like I always do.”

On a parting note, Anu concludes, “I am opening up to act again but let’s not talk about the chicken before the eggs hatch.”