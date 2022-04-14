Annup Sonii and Aadhya Anand to star in Dice Media's anthology 'Bravehearts'

Dice Media is all set to release its first anthology, 'Bravehearts', a culmination of five short inspiring films of the armed forces and the challenges and sacrifices of the soldiers in their line of work.

To play such inspiring roles, the makers have roped in Annup Sonii and the star child in Bombay Begums, Aadhya Anand, to play protagonists in two of the short films, 'Shooter Jawan' and 'Veera of Bravehearts'.

Having been in the Hindi entertainment space for over two decades, Annup Sonii is a well-known household name as the host of the famous show- 'Crime Patrol'. An alumnus of National School of Drama (NSD), Annup Sonii has played versatile roles across TV, films and in the digital space. He has starred in famous shows like 'Balika Vadhu', 'Aahat' and even web series like 'Tandav' and 'Dhindora' to name a few.

17-year-old Aadhya Anand had turned heads with her complex role in 'Bombay Begums'. She has also made appearances in critically acclaimed Singapore based shows including 'A Yellow Bird' and 'Utter 2016: One hour to daylight'. Having been recognized for her work, Aadhya was the the youngest recipient of 'Singara Award' at International Kannada Cultural Conference and also won the 'Singtel Young Achievers Award 2017' in Singapore.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 04:42 PM IST