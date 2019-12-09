And the Worst Photoshop Award goes to: Kartik Aaryan trolled for 'fake abs'

Many users trolled Kartik for his unnatural look. One of the users wrote, "toxic masculinity", while one said, "And the worst photoshop award goes to ....🏆🏆🏆🏆". Another user commented"Bollywood award functions should now start having "Best Body VFX" award 😂".

Recently in a media interaction Kartik said that he is proud of his origins and his struggle phase in the film industry.

"I feel lucky to be a part of this industry. I think I have a long way to go but there has been a journey since I started my career as an actor. I am really proud of my struggle and where I come from. I really want to continue doing the good work. I don't want to leave any doubt in my mind, thinking that I had an opportunity and could have capitalised on it. So, I want to give my best effort -- be it while making a film or during its promotion," said Kartik, while promoting his upcoming film along with co-actors Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

The actor was born Kartik Tiwari in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, to a doctor couple. His father is a paediatrician and his mother a gynaecologist. He pursued an engineering degree in biotechnology at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil College of Engineering, at the same time doing modelling assignments and secretly harbouring ambitions for a career in films.

He made his debut in 2011 with Luv Ranjan's buddy comedy, "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", and would feature in each of the director's next films -- "Akaash Vani" (2013), "Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2" (2015), and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" (2018). The last-mentioned emerged a blockbuster and catapulted Kartik to the A-list of new generation stars, and he followed up its success with the "Luka Chuppi" this year.

Kartik says "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" and "Luka Chuppi" gave him validation as an actor. "Characters in film like 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and 'Luka Chuppi' actually changed my life. I played the role of a news reporter in 'Luka Chuppi', and that film gave me validation as an actor. Because of that, I got many options to do the kind of roles I wanted to since the beginning. I am looking forward to do character-driven roles."

Meanwhile on work front, Kartik will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel with Sara Ali Khan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani, and Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.