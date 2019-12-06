Maa da laadla bigad gaya: Kartik Aaryan says acting, sex are like bread and butter

Actor Kartik Aaryan feels that acting and sex are like bread and butter for him.

On Zoom's "By Invite Only" chat show, Kartik opened up about his choices in life and talked about what is easier for him to quit - acting or sex

He said: "Acting and sex are like bread and butter. You can't quit either. Acting and sex or love goes hand in hand for me."

Kartik added: "I don't like talking about my personal life but I don't like hiding it also. I won't stop going for a dinner at a restaurant with someone just because there will be paparazzi there."

Well, is this the stardom talking? In an old interview that resurfaced on the internet, Kartik was seen talking about how he didn't want to kiss on screen because his mom will be mad at him. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor also revealed that his mother cried after watching his kiss on screen.

Well, we just want to know if Kartik's mother is listening!