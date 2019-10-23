Ananya Panday shares throwback pic with grandfather, says she was his 'favourite'

If Ananya Panday’s Instagram handle is full of her glamorous self, her mother Bhavana Pandey has taken it upon herself to show us the toddler version of the actor. She keeps sharing amusing throwback pictures! We have to rub our eyes and look twice at some of them, to actually believe that it’s Ananya in those photos. Recently, Bhavana shared one old, happy family picture wherein Ananya shares the frame with her grandparents.

The actor is seen happily squeezed in between her grandparents. Bhavana, along with Chunky Panday, is also in the frame. Ananya’s cousin Ahaan Panday is probably reluctant to be clicked while another cousin sister Alanna Pandey is wrapped in mother Deanne Panday’s arms. Take a look at the picture below.