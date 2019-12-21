Ananya Panday raises temperature in Dubai by wearing black skirt with thigh-high slit

Ananya Panday, who made a debut in 'Student Of The Year 2' co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, had a busy year. After 'Student Of The Year 2', she starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.
But now, Ananya took some time off from her busy schedule to enjoy a short vacation to Dubai. Sharing the pictures, Ananya captioned them: "Dubai, stay hydrated."
In the pictures, Ananya can be seen wearing a one shoulder black crop top with a sheer black thigh-high slit skirt.
Ananya will be next seen in the movie Khaali Peeli in which she has been paired opposite to Ishaan Khatter. The movie is being produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is helmed by Maqbool Khan under the banner of Zee Studios. The movie also features Ananya Panday in the lead role. The story of the film is about a boy and a girl, who meet each other in the middle of the night.
