Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Reception: Couple's Venue Decor Has Ramayan Connection (VIDEO)

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of business tycoon Viren A. Merchant, and his wife Shaila Viren Merchant, tied the knot in a grand wedding on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai. Now, the Ambanis are hosting a lavish wedding reception for the newlyweds, which is being attended by several celebrities.

What truly caught our eye was the grand venue decor at Anant and Radhika's wedding reception. Embracing their Indian heritage, the decor featured Chaupai verses from the Ramayan.

Check out the video:

One of the chaupai read, "Mangal Bhawan Amangal Haari, Dravahu Sudasrath Achar Bihari’ which means ‘O Prabhu Ram you are abode of everything good and auspicious for all causes and destroyer of all that is bad. Take compassion on me, O Dasharatha's beloved (Shri Ram) who plays in the courtyard (As a child in Dasharatha's courtyard)".

While the other read, "Hari anant hari katha ananta, kahahi sunahi bahubidhi sab santa," which means, “Shri Hari is infinite and so are his stories, infinite too. These stories are heard and told by various saints in various ways.” Another chaupai that we could spot there was "Hoihi Soi Jo Ram Rachi Rakha, Ko Kari Tark Badhavai Sakhā."

The Ambanis kicked off the pre-wedding festivities in March by hosting over 1,200 guests for a three-day weekend in Jamnagar, Gujarat. While the couple's second pre-wedding was a cruise party a four-day event that took place from May 29th to June 1.

Anant got engaged to Radhika at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, in December 2022.