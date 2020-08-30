Amyra Dastur turns narrator for an audiobook

Model and actor Amyra Dastur who has starred in Hindi films like ‘Issaq’, ‘Mr X’, ‘Made In China’, ‘Kaalakaandi’ and the international film ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ with superstar Jackie Chan. The actor has has now lent her voice for an audiobook.

So, what prompted the actor to take on an audiobook? “Sitting at home and doing nothing during the COVID-19 lockdown was unnerving for an active person like me. So when this offer of an audiobook came to me from Storytel, I was excited and immediately said yes,” Amyra exclaims.

Elaborating further about the story that she is narrating, Amyra says, “It’s a Storytel original, penned by author Peeyush Srivastava. Titled ‘Selfiewali Ladki’, its a love story that shows how life is beyond social media and living it in the present and not in the virtual world is important. The

story revolves Rati and Amay, who are diametrically opposite people. Rati loves herself and is obsessed with taking selfies and posting them on social media. Till one day she bumps into Amay, who is quite opposite to her in nature and personality. They bump into each other by chance, fight, bang their heads together and then realise there is something brewing between them.”

Audio books have been gaining momentum and popularity in India. Various platforms have cropped up offering quite a collection of audiobooks. And since she is narrating one, one might assume Amyra must be quite the reader. “I am somebody with a very low attention span when it comes to reading books. So for me Storytel’s audiobooks have been a boon,” Amyra adds.

Amyra happily claims she had fun narrating the story. So will she accept more such offers? “Yes. Definitely. It’s a growing medium and I would like to be a part of it,” pat comes the reply.

Amyra has had an interesting journey in Bollywood have done varied films so far. Speaking about it, Amyra says, “I have come a long way from doing commercials to my debut film ‘Issaq’ with Prateik Babbar to my recent Dinesh Vijan’s 'Made in China'. In the interim I had Mr. X with Emraan Hashmi which was a great experience and then Kaalakaandi where I had a raunchy song to perform and my stint in international cinema, Kung Fu Yoga with Jackie Chan was also a great experience. I was also noticed in Judgementall Hai Kya, Rajma Chawal and Prasthanam. I also got acclaim for my independent film Ticket To Bollywood.

Amyra has also shown her versatility with acting stints in several South Indian films. Sharing her experience she says, “I have had a great stint down South with popular films like Annegan, Raju Gudu, Oodi Oddi Uzaikannum, Manasukui Nachandi, and Kadhalai Thedi Nithya. They are very helpful and co-operative in South, very disciplined and professional. Though I have some language issues they helped me with it.”

Enthusiastically mentioning she wants to work expand her work and collaborate with all good directors, the actor reveals she has a remake of Raju Gadu in Hindi and a few movies down South in her kitty.