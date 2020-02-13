Amitabh Bachchan paid homage to Bollywood's most loved villain-Pran

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid homage to the late legendary Bollywood actor Pran on his 100th birth anniversary on Thursday.

BigB shared some of his old pictures with the late actor on his Twitter account and penned a heartfelt tribute to him in an extended tweet.

He began the tweet by writing, "On his 100th Birth Anniversary .. Pran Saheb an ode to him ..." "The sophisticated elegance of dignified presence. A demeanour of a quiet un pronounced , unmistakable marked discipline.