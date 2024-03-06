 Amit Shah Meets Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle, Unveils Her Photobiography 'Best of Asha'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAmit Shah Meets Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle, Unveils Her Photobiography 'Best of Asha'

Amit Shah Meets Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle, Unveils Her Photobiography 'Best of Asha'

'Best of Asha' is a compilation of photographs of the singer captured by ace photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
article-image

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met with veteran singer Asha Bhosle and unveiled latter's photobiography 'Best of Asha'.

Conceptualised and initiated by Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and MLA Ashish Shelar, 'Best of Asha' is a compilation of photographs of the singer captured by ace photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha. The book has been published by Valuable Group.

The book was released at the hands of Shah, who is on a visit to Mumbai, at Sahyadri Guest House. Ashish Shelar with his wife Pratima Shelar, Janai Bhosale, Anand Bhosale, Ameya Hete and Ankit Hete of Valuable Group, Prasad Mahadkar of Jeevan Gani and designer Nutan Ajgaonkar who crafted the book were also present.

Read Also
PM Modi Meets Legendary Actress Vyjayanthimala In Chennai, Bows Down To Her With Folded Hands
article-image

In the visuals obtained from the meeting, Shah and Asha Bhosle can be seen indulging in a conversation. The two also posed with the 'Best of Asha' book.

Asha Bhosle is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasahed Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country in 2008.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karan Johar Drops Emotional Video, Congratulates Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant After Skipping...

Karan Johar Drops Emotional Video, Congratulates Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant After Skipping...

Amit Shah Meets Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle, Unveils Her Photobiography 'Best of Asha'

Amit Shah Meets Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle, Unveils Her Photobiography 'Best of Asha'

Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Temple In Tirupati With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya & Orry On Her...

Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Temple In Tirupati With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya & Orry On Her...

Poacher Producer Alia Bhatt SLAMMED For Carrying ₹2.3 Lakh Calf Leather Bag Days After Releasing...

Poacher Producer Alia Bhatt SLAMMED For Carrying ₹2.3 Lakh Calf Leather Bag Days After Releasing...

Can You Guess Who Is Arjun Rampal In This Viral Throwback Photo?

Can You Guess Who Is Arjun Rampal In This Viral Throwback Photo?