Amid 'Justice for Mia' campaign, Mia Khalifa shuts down a 'misogynist' troll for sharing old pictures

Mia Khalifa quit the porn industry when she received death threats from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) after her controversial video. Although she has only made 11 videos in her career as an adult film actor, she receives a lot of negative attention as her videos are still available on the internet.

She recently joined TikTok and gained over 8.9 million followers. A petition named 'Justice for Mia Khalifa' is going viral on social media as Mia and her team are trying to get her porn videos removed from sites like Pornhub and BangBros. The conversation surrounding justice for Mia was sparked after she made TikTok videos and spoke about the emotional and mental impact of porn industry.

In a video, she wrote: "That hourly dissociative attack from remembering hundreds of millions of people’s only impression of you is solely based on the lowest, most toxic, most uncharacteristic three months of your life when you were 21″.

Khalifa has always been vocal about her porn career ending her privacy. She said she only earned $12,000 (Rs 8.5 lakh) doing porn, where she worked for only three months. Yet, it’s almost impossible for her to move on.

She wrote on Twitter: “People think I’m racking in millions from porn. Completely untrue. I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that. Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was... scary.”

She added: “To clarify, I was never promised “millions”, nor do I expect it. I’m just clarifying common misconceptions about me, and in turn, about the industry. I was involved in porn so briefly, but my actions spread like wildfire, and I continue to be ranked (truly baffles me) 5 years after leaving the industry. This is why people think I still perform."