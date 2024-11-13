Ameesha Patel Sparks Dating Rumours As She Posts Cosy Photo With Businessman Nirvaan Birla, Yash Birla Likes The Post

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has sparked dating rumours with businessman Nirvaan Birla. On Wednesday (November 13), the Gadar actress shared a cosy picture with Nirvaan on her official social media accounts and it went viral within no time. Ameesha and Nirvaan are currently in Dubai.

In the photo, Nirvaan is seen hugging Ameesha as they were all smiles for the camera. The duo is seen at what looks like a restaurant. In the caption of her post, Ameesha called Nirvaan her 'darling'.

"DUBAI —- lovely evening with my darling @nirvaanbirla," the actress wrote and added several red heart emoticons.

Ameesha Patel sparks dating rumours

It may be mentioned that Ameesha and Nirvaan's photo has sparked their dating rumours. Soon after she shared the post, several fans took to the comments section and called them a 'couple'. Others also suggested that they should get married.

The photo was re-shared by Nirvaan on his Instagram story.

"Beautiful couple ❤️" a user commented under Ameesha's post. Another wrote, "Really you are so beautiful and cute couple 💕💕💕💕"

"Happy you finally found your soulmate," a fan wrote. Some users also congratulated Ameesha.

The actress has not replied to any of the comments or reacted to the dating rumours yet. While Ameesha is 49 years old, Nirvaan is 30.

Who is Nirvaan Birla?

Nirvaan is an entrepreneur, edupreneur and a singer. He is the founder of Birla Brainiacs and Birla Open Minds. Nirvaan is the son of Yashovardhan Birla and Avanti Birla.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ameesha was last seen in Gadar 2, a sequel to her 2001 film of the same name, with Sunny Deol. The film broke several box office records and earned nearly Rs 700 crore after it hit the big screens in August 2023.

The makers have announced that they will also come up with Gadar 3. However, Ameesha is yet to figure out if she will be a part of the film. In one of her interviews, the actress reportedly said that she will agree to do the film only if her character is given enough screen time with Sunny Deol.

Ammesha has not announced any other film yet.