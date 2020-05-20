Allu Sirish draws comparison between life in 2018 and now

Hyderabad: South actor Allu Sirish took to Instagram and shared details of things he did in 2018 and what he's doing now in 2020, amid the lockdown.

Sirish shared a collage in order to draw a comparison.

In the 2018-19, Sirish was attending an event in Cannes, France, was touring Azerbaijan, enjoying a meal in Singapore and visited Lebanon.

In the presentday collage, he is seen cooking in the kitchen, sleeping, sitting in his home theatre room and living room.

He captioned the picture: "True Story."

On the work front, the actor was last seen on screen in the Telugu film "ABCD -- American Born Confused Desi". Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, the film also stars Rukshar Dhillon.