 Alien: Romulus OTT Release Date - When & Where To Watch Cailee Spaeny's Film Online
The science fiction film is written and directed by Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Alien: Romulus OTT Release Date | Trailer

Alien: Romulus is a science fiction and horror film starring Cailee Spaeny in the lead role. It premiered in Los Angeles on August 12, 2024, and was released in theatres on August 16, 2024. Alien: Romulus is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Alien: Romulus?

The movie is streaming on YouTube and Google Play. However, currently, the film is only available for rent.

Plot

The film centres on a group of young people, aboard a rundown spacecraft, who set out on a quest to locate additional resources for their survival on a sunless, radiant planet. Their goal is to find cryopods that could transform their lives, but their journey takes a dramatic turn when the group crosses paths with lethal xenomorphs. Will they manage to save their lives and secure the cryopods?

Cast and production of Alien: Romulus

The film features Cailee Spaeny as Rain, Archie Renaux as Tyler, David Jonsson as Andy, Isabela Merced as Kay, Aileen Wu as Navarro and Spike Fearn as Bjorn, among others.

The science fiction film is written and directed by Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues. Galo Olivares has done the cinematography and Ridley Scott has produced the film with Walter Hill and Michael Pruss under Scott Free Productions, TSG Entertainment and Brandywine Productions. Jake Roberts has edited the film and Benjamin Wallfisch has composed the music.

