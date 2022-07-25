Alia Bhatt shares, 'Shah Rukh held my hand throughout the making of Darlings.'

All pics: Viral Bhayani

Alia Bhatt, along with Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, attended the trailer launch of their upcoming film, Darlings. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, it will premiere on Netflix on August 5. The Free Press Journal was present at the event. During the press conference, Alia opened up about the movie and more.

Alia Bhatt with Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma

With Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment producing Darlings along with her own production house Eternal Sunshine Productions, we quiz Alia if she felt intimidated due to his vast experience as a producer. “No, not all. I am so grateful and thankful that for my first film, Student Of The Year, Red Chillies was also a part of it, along with Dharma Productions. I didn’t have to worry. Shah Rukh held my hand throughout. We shot during Covid, and thus, we had to follow a list of protocols. They just managed it so wonderfully so that I could focus as an actor. I have learned so much in this process,” she said.

When asked if she gave any input or suggested any cast member to the director of Darlings, Alia stated, “First and foremost, it’s the director’s prerogative. But if I am asked for a suggestion, it’s a no-brainer. When I read the script, I was like it’s a mother-daughter story. That’s what first stood out to me. Whoever plays the mother has to be a young mother. It is an interesting dynamic, almost like a friendship. Both me and Jasmeet came up with Shefali’s name. It all worked out well. Similarly, I asked her how do you think of Vijay, and she had the same name! I didn’t know Jasmeet had the same name in her head. Yes, I give inputs when asked, but choosing actors is not for me.”