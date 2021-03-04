Alia Bhatt had suggested Vijay Varma's name for Darlings

Vijay Varma, who left an impression with his performance in Gully Boy, was recommended for ‘Darlings’ by his co-star Alia Bhatt. A source close to Vijay informed, “Alia and Vijay had worked together for Gully Boy the first time and she was so impressed by his performance that she actually recommended him for Darlings since she was co-producing the film. And, everyone in the team immediately hopped on board for Vijay.”

Billed as a story of a quirky mother-daughter duo, 'Darlings', starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, is backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies. The movie will see Alia and Vijay pairing up for the first time on screen.

In a year ruled by pandemic, Vijay had multiple releases with movies like She, Mirzapur 2, A Suitable Boy, Ghost Stories, Baaghi 3, to name a few. At the work front this year, Vijay is currently shooting for Reema Kagti's Fallen with Sonakshi Sinha. He will also be seen in Ok Computer with Radhika Apte, and Hurdang with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal besides Fallen and Darlings.