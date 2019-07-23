Alia Bhatt finalises Sabyasachi lehenga for April 2020 wedding with Ranbir Kapoor?

B-town's power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in the headlines for their rumoured wedding, which is yet to take place. A report in SpotboyE suggests that the Kalank actress has finalised a Sabyasachi lehenga for her big day.
Sabyasachi is a go-to name when it comes to extravagant Bollywood weddings, as we have seen with Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra to name a few.
Alia has loved wearing Sabyasachi ensembles and she indeed knows to rock them with ease. While none of it has been made official yet, Sabya would definitely make Alia look like the perfect Indian bride on her special day.
Even though Ranbir and Alia have never been quite vocal of their love affair, their frequent pictures together with each other's family, outings and more prove that they're a match made in heaven.
Meanwhile on the work front, both Alia and Ranbir will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.
