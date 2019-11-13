Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar’s take on Netflix’s ‘House Arrest Vs Vipassana’

The power of self-realization and self-love is beyond all supernatural. The art of loving your own company and being self-sufficient and retaining your peace of mind is what Vipassana is all about. Vipassana means "to see things as they really are.'' It is a logical process of mental purification through self-observation.

The cast of Netflix’s upcoming film ‘House Arrest’ - Shriya Pilgaonkar and Ali Fazal had their own views on Vipassana. Ali Fazal who has decided to be under house arrest in the film said, “While shooting for House Arrest where my character is of a man who locks himself in his house for his own reasons I realised that staying in-door and alone is tough. Vipassana sounds very relaxing and peaceful but I don't think I will ever go for it, maybe when I am older I would think of trying it.”