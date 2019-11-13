Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar’s take on Netflix’s ‘House Arrest Vs Vipassana’

The power of self-realization and self-love is beyond all supernatural. The art of loving your own company and being self-sufficient and retaining your peace of mind is what Vipassana is all about. Vipassana means "to see things as they really are.'' It is a logical process of mental purification through self-observation.
The cast of Netflix’s upcoming film ‘House Arrest’ - Shriya Pilgaonkar and Ali Fazal had their own views on Vipassana. Ali Fazal who has decided to be under house arrest in the film said, “While shooting for House Arrest where my character is of a man who locks himself in his house for his own reasons I realised that staying in-door and alone is tough. Vipassana sounds very relaxing and peaceful but I don't think I will ever go for it, maybe when I am older I would think of trying it.”
While Ali had his own views, Shriya Pilgaonkar was very excited about the concept of Vipassana, she said, “Peace of mind comes with only self-realization, which is true. The concept of not getting distracted by the environment you’re in and rather concentrating on your mental peace is something I believe in. I would love to try Vipassana sooner or later in my life.”
Netflix’s upcoming film ‘House Arrest’ stars Ali Fazal, Jim Sarbh, Shriya Philgaokar, and Barkha Singh and is co-directed by Shashank Ghosh and Samit Basu. It is a story of a man who locks himself at home, only to find out that while he can restrict his interactions with the world, he can't keep the world out from entering his domain.
House Arrest releases exclusively on Netflix on 15th November 2019, in 190 countries at the same time.
