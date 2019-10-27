Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 4' off to low start, mints Rs 7.79 Cr internationally

New Delhi: On its opening day, multi-starrer comedy-drama 'Housefull 4' has managed to earn Rs 7.79 crores at the international box office.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the total collection of 'Housefull 4' in the international markets.

"#HouseFull4 crosses $ 1 million on Day 1 in the international markets... Total: $ 1.1 million [Rs 7.79 cr]... #USA - #Canada: $ 272k #UAE - #GCC: $ 506k #UK: $ 78k #Australia: $ 70k ROW: $ 174k #Overseas #HF4," tweeted Adarsh.