Akshay Kumar in 'House of the Dragon'? Netizens surprised to see his look-alike in 'Game of Thrones' prequel

The much-anticipated 'House of the Dragon', a prequel to 'Game of Thrones,' was aired on Disney+ Hotstar.
While the Targaryen family was the first episode's main emphasis, Indian viewers noticed a Bollywood connection. Yes, you read that right.
Eagled-eyed fans spotted actor Akshay Kumar's look-alike in the fantasy drama and they were quick to flood Twitter with proof.
Several social media users thought they had found Akshay's twin when they saw Paddy Considine, who portrays King Viserys I in 'House of Dragon'.
Check out some of the tweets here:
Set 200 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones' series and based on author George RR Martin's 'Fire & Blood' book from the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' universe, 'House of the Dragon' tells the story of House Targaryen.
The show stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)