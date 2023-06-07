Ajmer 92 Controversy: Why Are Muslim Organisations Demanding Ban On The Film?

The film Ajmer 92, which is scheduled to release in July 2023, has been embroiled in controversies. Several Muslim organisations have reportedly demanded a ban on the movie and termed it a conspiracy to spread hatred in the country.

Ajmer 92 stars Zarina Wahab, Karan Verma, Sumit Singh, Sayaji Shinde and Manoj Joshi among others. It is directed by Pushpendra Singh and is produced by Umesh Kumar Tiwari.

About the film

Based on true events, Ajmer 92 claims to tell the story of 250 college girls who were trapped, sexually exploited and blackmailed for years by caretakers of Ajmer Dargah, including politicians and influential men in Ajmer, Rajasthan, in the year 1992.

The film is likely to be released on July 14.

What is the controversy?

Soon after the film was announced, All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi said that a particular religion is being targeted through the film. Earlier this week, he reportedly said that the film was 'confuse' the people of the country and create division in the society.

He further alleged that Ajmer 92 has misrepresented the Dargah and the education given there is said to be 'wrong' as the film depicts. Reportedly, he also requested the government to ban the film.

According to media reports, Sarwar Chishti, secretary of the Anjuman Committee of Ajmer Dargah, called Ajmer 92 a 'political stunt'.

A report in The Hindu stated that Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President, Maulana Mahmood Madani, said that the film will create a 'rift in the society.' He said that the film is made to 'defame' Dargah Ajmer Sharif and it should be banned immediately.

The Kerala Story Controversy

It may be noted that recently, Sudipto Sen and Vipul Shah's The Kerala Story found itself at the centre of controversies ever since its trailer was released and several political leaders have accused the film of being aimed at spreading hate in the country.

The film has also left the nation divided. It depicts how women from Kerala were forcefully tricked through love jihad, impregnated, and trafficked to Iraq and Syria to join the ISIS.