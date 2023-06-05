The Kerala Story: Ticket Price Of Adah Sharma's Film Dropped; Check Current Rate

The makers of The Kerala Story announced that the tickets for the film will be available at just Rs 99 from Monday (June 5). Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah, the film stars Adah Sharma in the lead role.

The Kerala Story released in theatres on May 5 and within a month, it has collected Rs 234 crore nett at the Indian box office. The film has not only captivated audiences but has also achieved remarkable success amidst the post-pandemic challenges faced by the film industry.

As the film continues to enchant viewers across the nation, the accolades for Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the visionary behind this project, keep pouring in.

The film has also left the nation divided. The film depicts how women from Kerala were forcefully tricked through love jihad, impregnated, and trafficked to Iraq and Syria to join the ISIS.

The film found itself at the centre of controversies ever since its trailer was released and several political leaders have accused the film of being aimed at spreading hate in the country.

The Kerala Story has been produced, developed and distributed under Vipul Shah's own company, Sunshine Pictures. The film also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani.