'Ajay Devgn Has Approached Bombay High Court': Tukaram Mundhe On FDA's Notice To Singham Actor, Shah Rukh Khan And Tiger Shroff Over Pan Masala Ad

Tukaram Mundhe On FDA's Notices To Singham Actor, Shah Rukh Khan And Tiger Shroff Over Pan Masala Ad | X / Instagram

On Friday, while addressing the media in Mumbai, Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration of Maharashtra, Tukaram Mundhe, revealed that actor Ajay Devgn has approached the Bombay High Court over the notice that was sent to the Singham actor for promoting a pan masala brand. Apart from Devgn, even Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff were sent the notice. Mundhe said that even though Devgn has approached the HC, adjudicative proceedings will start soon.

According to ANI, he said, "At the most by next week, an adjudicative proceedings will start. However, one of the person has approached High Court of Bombay." When asked the name, Mundhe revealed, "Ajay Devgn."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Vimal pan masala controversy, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe says, "... One of the persons named, Ajay Devgn has approached the High Court. However, we are proceeding with the matter. We had initiated action and issued notices; all three individuals responded and sought time. The Assistant Commissioner, who was the competent authority, has completed the proceedings and closed the hearings. The cases have now been referred to the Joint Commissioner, who is the competent authority for adjudication. One of the individuals, Ajay Devgn, has approached the High Court." — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026

Proceedings to continue despite HC move

The Commissioner of FDA said that even though Devgn has approached the HC, they are going ahead with the proceedings. Mundhe said, "Assistant commissioner has completed the proceedings and has come to the conclusion that they have violated the law. The cases have now been referred to the Joint Commissioner, who is the competent authority for adjudication."

Notice To Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff

In August this year, Maharashtra FDA issued a nine-page show-cause notice to SRK, Ajay, and Tiger. The FDA alleged that their ad for the Vimal Elaichi is a surrogate or indirect promotion of banned pan masala and tobacco products (prohibited in Maharashtra since 2012).

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All three actors were told to remove the ads from social media and provide explanations. Later, there were reports that SRK, Ajay, Tiger have responded to the notice. The actors have not yet spoken about the controversy, and they have also not shared any official statement about it.