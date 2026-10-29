Tiger Shroff Firing Case: All 11 Accused Remanded To Police Custody Until November 6; Cops Probe Financial Trail And Digital Evidence

Police investigate the alleged conspiracy behind the attack on actor Tiger Shroff | File Photo

Mumbai, October 29, 2026: The Mumbai Police are probing the financial transactions and methods used by the accused in the attack on actor Tiger Shroff. The agency is heavily relying on digital evidence to establish the alleged conspiracy hatched by the accused on the instructions of gang leader Anil Pandit.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday produced all 11 accused arrested in the case before the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court. Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves sought their custody for ten years, arguing that the agency needed to confront all the accused with the available evidence.

The special court remanded the accused to police custody until November 6 and directed them to cooperate with the investigating agency.

Court Seeks Probe Into Wider Conspiracy

Special MCOCA Judge Satyanarayan Navander, while remanding the accused to police custody, observed, "The investigating agency is required to trace the source of the weapons, ascertain the nature of the logistical and financial assistance allegedly provided to the accused, and verify the information gathered regarding their connections with other persons. The possible involvement of more accused and the larger ramifications of the alleged conspiracy also require investigation. These aspects are material to ascertain the respective roles of the accused and their alleged connections with the absconding accused and other members of the syndicate."

The court further said the investigating officer needed to get to the roots of the conspiracy and verify the information collected, for which sufficient time was required to interrogate the accused who allegedly executed the crime.

Syndicate Allegedly Operated Through Two Modules

The prosecution on Thursday contended that wanted gang leader Anil Pandit had formed an organised crime syndicate involving people from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to establish supremacy and gain economic advantage in Mumbai by targeting prominent personalities.

The prosecution alleged that the syndicate operated through two modules — reconnaissance and execution, and logistics and arms supply. According to the police, Fulsingh Kumar, Rehan Rahisuddin Ansari, Ritik Ramu Mahato, Ankit Khatak and Sameer Khatri allegedly conducted reconnaissance and carried out the firing.

The other accused — Radha Verma, Babita Rao, Kunal Jaminsingh, Sumit Saroliya, Jatin K Panchal and Pranjal Thakran — allegedly procured and supplied weapons, including foreign-made firearms that were difficult to source, to the shooters.

Digital Evidence Central To Investigation

Investigating Officer ACP Sadanand Rane informed the court that the syndicate allegedly used concealed mobile applications to keep its communications secret. The agency claimed it had managed to retrieve a substantial amount of data and information that investigators needed to confront the accused with.

The plea was opposed by defence advocate Ajinkya Mirgal, who argued that the agency had allegedly established the role of each accused and that further custodial interrogation was therefore unnecessary.

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He further submitted that the weapons and mobile phones had already been seized, deleted WhatsApp and Signal chats had been recovered, and voice samples had been dealt with before the invocation of MCOCA. He also argued that bank transactions could be verified directly with the banks and that further police custody was therefore unnecessary.

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