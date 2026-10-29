Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Alleged Shooters Claim Attack Was Meant To Create Fear In Bollywood, Not Kill Actor | Photo Via Instagram

Mumbai: The accused men in the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, Phool Singh and Rehan, reportedly told investigators that their intention was not to kill the actor but to create fear in the film industry.

The accused persons were said to have revealed details of the conspiracy behind the attack during questioning by Crime Branch officers, IANS reported.

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The attack took place on October 18 in Mumbai's Juhu area, where the two shooters reportedly opened fire at Shroff's car. The actor narrowly escaped, while his driver and a bystander were injured. The shooters fled on a motorcycle after firing several rounds at the vehicle.

So far, 11 accused have been arrested in connection with the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

Bishnoi's lawyer denies gangster's involvement

Meanwhile, the lawyer for Lawrence Bishnoi, Kuldeep Sharma, has claimed in an interview to the Free Press Journal that the jailed gangster has nothing to do with any attacks involving Bollywood actors. He also denied any connection between Bishnoi and Anil Pandit, claiming that the two had never met.

Anil Pandit is the man who has claimed responsibility for ordering the attack on actor Tiger Shroff.

Sharma stated that Bishnoi has been lodged in Sabarmati prison since 2023 under extremely tight security. He further claimed that it was impossible for anyone to contact him and denied that Bishnoi had ordered the attack.

Crime Branch probe continues

The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the matter and examining the roles of all the accused involved in the case. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.

The 11 accused are reportedly scheduled to be produced before the court again today, where the prosecution is expected to seek their further custody.

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