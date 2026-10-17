Ajay Devgn’s Team Issues Clarification After BMC Demolition Drive At Rented Property, Says ‘Not His Residence’

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's team has issued a clarification after reports emerged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished portions of his and Kajol's property in Mumbai's Juhu area over alleged unauthorised construction. The team clarified that the property in question is not the actor's residence but a separate property that has been rented out. It also stated that the necessary permissions had been sought and that the required changes had been carried out in accordance with the BMC's directions.

Ajay Devgn's Team Issues Statement

In an official statement, Ajay's team said, “We would like to clarify that the property in question is not Ajay Devgn’s residence, but a separate property that has been rented out. We have applied to the BMC for the requisite permissions in respect of one of our properties and are duly complying with all applicable BMC rules, regulations and guidelines. The necessary changes, alterations and modifications, as required by the BMC, have been carried out.”

The clarification comes after the BMC reportedly demolished certain portions of the property on October 12, following allegations of unauthorised construction. According to reports, the civic body had issued a stop-work notice on September 10, directing the owner or occupant to halt the work and submit the necessary permissions and documents. The alleged violations included internal alterations, partition walls, window modifications and other construction work carried out without the required municipal approvals.

Spread across 7,802 square feet, the property is situated in Mumbai’s upscale JVPD Scheme on N S Road No. 11, within the Kapol Co-operative Housing Society. The Devgn family leased the premises to Florian Hurel Salon Private Limited for five years under an agreement registered on August 10, 2026, with the deal valued at Rs. 10.61 crore and the monthly rent starting at Rs. 16 lakh. However, while the housing society granted a no-objection certificate for the tenancy, it maintained that the approval did not permit structural alterations or a commercial conversion of the premises, as per India Today.