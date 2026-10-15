Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn's Film Sees 38.2% Drop, But Worldwide Total Crosses ₹509 Crore

Drishyam: The Conclusion Day 13 Box Office | Photo Via YouTube

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion witnessed a noticeable drop in its box office collection on Day 13 (Wednesday, October 14). Despite a 38.2 per cent decline from the previous day's earnings, the film managed to collect a decent Rs 5.25 crore net in India, keeping its theatrical run strong.

According to box office figures in Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 5.25 crore net across 14,717 shows on Day 13, compared to Rs 8.50 crore on the previous day. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 328.75 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 394 crore.

The film has also maintained a strong presence in overseas markets. It collected Rs 1 crore gross on Day 13, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 115 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 509 crore, taking its total earnings past the Rs 500 crore mark.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Budget

While the makers have not officially disclosed the film's budget, reports suggest that it was made at an estimated cost of Rs 110 crore. Considering its reported production budget and current box office earnings, the Ajay Devgn-starrer has emerged as a hit, earning considerably more than its estimated cost.

Released on October 2, Drishyam: The Conclusion is the third and final instalment in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Although the original story comes from Malayalam cinema, the Hindi film's third instalment follows a different storyline from its Malayalam counterpart.

Take a look at its trailer here:

The film features Ajay Devgn in the lead role, alongside Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, who return to their respective roles. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj have also joined the franchise in important new roles.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Review

Drishyam: The Conclusion has received largely positive responses from critics and audiences. The Free Press Journal reviewer rated the film 3 stars and wrote, "The movie stays true to its name, showing only what you need to see at that point, and revealing the rest later. Check it out to see a few more ways on how to trick the system, when it's stacked against you."