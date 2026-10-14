'The Story Has Ended...': Drishyam The Conclusion Director Abhishek Pathak Confirms There Won't Be Drishyam 4

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Abhishek Pathak's Drishyam The Conclusion has become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. The film has crossed the Rs. 500 crore mark at the box office with its worldwide gross collection, and while filmmakers would like to take a franchise forward after the super success of an instalment, Abhishek is clear that the story has ended.

Abhishek Pathak confirms franchise's end

While talking to Indian Express, the filmmaker said, “All of us believe this is the last part of the film. Obviously, the audience is loving it, and talking about it. But Drishyam isn’t the franchise where we can just decide to make another film. It’s very much dependent on the story, and the story has ended.” However, he added that he hopes October 2 is celebrated as Drishyam Day.

Drishyam The Conclusion Review - Watch Below

While talking about the franchise, Abhishek stated that he always thought it was a 'very poetic' ending and a love letter to the franchise. He said that the closure was done beautifully.

Filmmaker addresses possibility of part 4

The filmmaker revealed that a lot of people are telling him that there can be a part 4. He said, "If you get to it, there can be an enormous amount of story to it, but that’s not the point. We had to stop it at some point, and this was a beautiful ending to the franchise."

Drishyam The Conclusion box office collection

Drishyam The Conclusion, on its day 12, earned Rs. 8.50 crore net in India, taking the domestic net total to Rs. 323.50 crore. Meanwhile, the worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 501.80 crore.

New releases pose box office challenge

The Ajay Devgn starrer had a good run at the box office for two weeks. But this week, many films are slated to hit the big screens, like Yami Gautam starrer Nayyi Navelli, Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, and Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Ranabaali.

So, let's wait and watch what response Drishyam The Conclusion will get at the box office during its third week.