Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn Starrer Shows 72 Percent Drop On Its Second Monday, Earns ₹6.25 Crore

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion is already a blockbuster at the box office. The film took a bumper opening at the box office and had a fantastic first weekend. Even during weekdays, it continued to perform well and collected Rs. 245.50 crore net in seven days. Last Friday, no Bollywood film was released in theatres, so the third instalment of the Drishyam Hindi franchise became the first choice of the audience during its second weekend as well.

But, on its second Monday, Abhishek Pathak's directorial showed a drop at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the movie, on day 11, collected Rs. 6.25 crore net in India, which is around a 72% drop from what the movie earned on its second Sunday, Rs. 22.50 crore net. In 11 days, Drishyam: The Conclusion has collected Rs. 315.25 crore net.

Drishyam: The Conclusion worldwide box office collection

On day 11, the film earned Rs. 2.50 crore overseas, taking the international total to Rs. 111.50 crore gross. The worldwide collection of Drishyam: The Conclusion stands at Rs. 489.74. Well, the film will soon enter the Rs. 500 crore club with its worldwide box office collection.

Drishyam: The Conclusion review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "The movie stays true to its name, showing only what you need to see at that point, and revealing the rest later. Check it out to see a few more ways on how to trick the system, when it's stacked against you."

Mohanlal praises Drishyam: The Conclusion

On Monday, the makers shared a video of Drishyam (Malayalam) actor Mohanlal, in which he praised Drishyam: The Conclusion and said, "I watched Drishyam: The Conclusion and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought a much-loved journey to a befitting end."