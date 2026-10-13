Mohanlal Praises Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion, Says Film Gives 'Befitting End' To Much-Loved Journey - VIDEO

Mohanlal Praises Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion | Photos via Instagram

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal praised Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion , congratulating the film's team on bringing the Hindi crime-thriller franchise to an end. In a special video message, the actor called it "a job so well done" and expressed his appreciation for the way the makers concluded the much-loved story.

Mohanlal, who played the lead role in the original Malayalam Drishyam franchise, shared his thoughts after watching the latest Hindi instalment. He congratulated director Abhishek Pathak, producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Alok Jain, and Ajay Devgn for their work on the film.

"I watched Drishyam: The Conclusion and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought a much-loved journey to a befitting end," he said in the video.

He also extended his wishes to the entire cast and crew, describing their effort as "a job so well done."

Mohanlal's message comes after Ajay Devgn expressed his wish for the Malayalam superstar to watch the film. The appreciation from the original franchise's lead actor adds to the buzz surrounding the Hindi film's theatrical run.

Drishyam: The Conclusion: Cast, Story And More

The Hindi Drishyam franchise began in 2015 with a remake of Mohanlal's 2013 Malayalam film of the same name. Drishyam: The Conclusion serves as the final chapter of the Hindi crime-thriller series, while the Malayalam franchise has been renewed for a fourth instalment.

The latest film follows Vijay Salgaonkar as he faces fresh legal and personal challenges after law enforcement reopens the high-profile murder investigation. As the case threatens to put his family at risk, Vijay must once again find a way to protect them.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, who co-wrote the screenplay with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh, the film features Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Vijay Salgaonkar. Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav also return to the franchise, while Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj join the cast.

Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Ajit Andhare and Alok Jain under the banners of Panorama Studios and Star Studio18, Drishyam: The Conclusion was released in theatres on October 2, 2026.