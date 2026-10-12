Drishyam The Conclusion Is An All Time Blockbuster; Ajay Devgn Enters Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan's Territory |

Ranveer Singh leads the Bollywood ATBB (all-time blockbuster) circle with the Dhurandhar duology (2025 and 2026). Then there is the southern import, Allu Arjun, whose Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) performed better in Hindi than its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise (2021). Shah Rukh Khan follows with Jawan (2023) and Pathaan (2023). Younger superstars like Vicky Kaushal (Chhaava, 2025), Rajkummar Rao (Stree 2, 2024) and Ranbir Kapoor (Animal, 2023) were already part of the club. Together, they have welcomed the latest entrant into the big boys' room: Ajay Devgn.

Three dedicated decades

In 35 years, the established superstar has demonstrated his penchant for drama, comedy, action and sequels. Ajay is currently basking in the collective glory of his latest release's box-office performance. Abhishek Pathak's Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, has made its presence felt on the prestigious ATBB (all-time blockbuster) list, earning Devgn his first entry into the club. The film's box-office tally after 10 days stands at ₹303 crore. Previously, in January 2020, Ajay's home production, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, was declared a blockbuster after earning around ₹280 crore.

Doraemon rules

The only other film performing alongside Drishyam: The Conclusion is Doraemon: Nobita and the New Castle of the Undersea Devil. This action-adventure sci-fi film has a loyal audience, and its box-office tally after the weekend stands at ₹20.33 crore.

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Kannada film quietly shines

Meanwhile, a small film that has been finding an audience, particularly in the South, is the Kannada film Premada Oorali, whose English translation is In the Town of Love. The film has earned around ₹48.22 crore in 17 days. Compared with figures from other industries, such as Hindi and Telugu cinema, this may seem modest. However, considering that the regional film was made on a budget that is a fraction of those of other big-budget Indian movies, the success of Premada Oorali is worth mentioning.