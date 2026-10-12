Prithvi Shaw And Akriti Agarwal Patch Up After Calling Off Engagement? Actress Shares Update | Instagram

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal appear to have reconciled after calling off their engagement last month. Akriti shared a personal clarification on Instagram on Monday, revealing that the two had spoken openly and decided to give their relationship another chance.

Takes Responsibility

In her statement, Akriti admitted that the opinions of people close to her had influenced her decision to call off the engagement. She took responsibility for her decision and the hurt it caused. She also added that the couple had now chosen to move forward with trust and understanding.

"We have since spoken openly, understood each other and chosen to be together again," Akriti wrote. She also asked people to respect their decision as they begin a new chapter in their relationship.

Engagement Called-Off

Shaw and Akriti announced their engagement in March 2026. However, Akriti confirmed their separation in September, citing different goals and circumstances. Her latest statement suggests a possible patch-up, although Shaw has not yet publicly commented on the development.

Read Also Prithvi Shaw Reportedly Spotted In Public After Breakup With Fiancee Akriti Agarwal; VIDEO

Akriti's Social Media Post

A personal clarification

When I called off our engagement, I let the opinions of people close to me — who seemed to know our relationship better than we did — influence how I saw my fiancé and our relationship. I feel I was misguided, and I made a decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved.

I take responsibility for that decision and the hurt it caused.

We have since spoken openly, understood each other and chosen to be together again.

Together, we are enough for each other, and we don’t need anyone else.

This time, I want our future to be guided by our own understanding, trust and love.

Please respect our decision as we begin again.