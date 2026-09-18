Prithvi Shaw Reportedly Spotted In Public After Breakup With Fiancee Akriti Agarwal; VIDEO | X

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was allegedly spotted in public shortly after news broke that he and his fiancee, influencer and actor Akriti Agarwal, have mutually called off their engagement. A video of the 26-year-old Mumbai batsman walking through a parking area quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Dressed in a casual black T-shirt, black cap and gold pendant chain, Shaw looked calm and composed despite the recent media attention. When a fan approached him for a photo, he paused, smiled and flashed a quick thumbs-up to the camera before continuing on his way.

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FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video. The location and time of the public appearance is not ascertained yet. However, the video is being widely shared on social media.

A user shared the video on social media with the caption, "𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗧𝗛𝗩𝗜 𝗦𝗛𝗔𝗪 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗙𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗨𝗣. That smile doesn’t look real… It feels like he’s holding back his tears and could break down any moment."

Split After Six Months

The viral sighting follows a statement shared by Akriti Agarwal on Instagram confirming that the couple parted ways roughly six months after their March 2026 engagement:

Agarwal shared that the separation was mutual, noting that differing goals, responsibilities and future circumstances led them to accept their paths were not meant to be together.

She asked fans and the media to respect their personal space and avoid speculation or assumptions regarding the split.

Following the announcement, previous engagement photos and proposal posts were removed from their respective profiles.

Focusing On The Road Ahead

Shaw first made headlines globally in 2018 when he scored a Test century on debut for India as an 18-year-old. While fitness setbacks and selection battles have challenged his career in recent seasons, the batter continues working toward a competitive comeback in domestic and franchise cricket.

Fans reacting to the viral clip praised him for handling the public scrutiny with a smile and keeping his composure during a difficult personal transition.