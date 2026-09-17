Who Is Akriti Agarwal? All About Prithvi Shaw's Fiancée As They Call Off Engagement

Akriti Agarwal, a digital content creator, actress and social media influencer, has been in the spotlight following her relationship with Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw. The couple, who got engaged earlier this year, have now decided to part ways. On Thursday (September 17), Akriti announced that she and Shaw had mutually called off their engagement.

In an emotional Instagram statement, she said that the two had come to realise that they had different goals and circumstances for their future. While they continue to love and care for each other, Agarwal said they have accepted that their paths are no longer meant to be together.

Who Is Akriti Agarwal?

Akriti Agarwal is a digital creator and social media personality who is known for her fashion, lifestyle, dance and entertainment-related content. She was born on May 2, 2003, in Lucknow and moved to Mumbai with her family during her high school years.

According to media reports, Agarwal pursued a Bachelor of Management Studies from Nirmala Memorial Foundation College in Mumbai. She began creating content during the COVID-19 lockdown, when her dance and lip-sync videos started gaining traction on social media.

Since then, she has built a significant following across platforms. Agarwal currently has more than 3.1 million followers on Instagram, while her YouTube channel has nearly 90,000 subscribers. Alongside content creation, she has also explored acting.

Akriti Agarwal's Cheating Hint

Before the couple announced their split, Agarwal had seemingly sparked speculation about trouble in her relationship. In July 2026, she shared an Instagram story that appeared to suggest she had been cheated on, although the post did not name anyone.

The story read, "I got cheated so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can't believe that after taking one step ahead. Everything is true every rumours is true. What you see on social media about him."

The screenshot later surfaced on Reddit, where it was shared with the caption, "Cheating allegations on Shaw: Instagram story of Akriti Agarwal, fiancee of Prithvi. The couple was recently engaged." However, the original story did not identify Shaw by name.

Prithvi And Akriti's Relationship

Shaw and Agarwal made their engagement public in March 2026. The cricketer announced the news on Instagram with a romantic caption, writing, "From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s is my perfect innings!"

In May, Shaw also shared a birthday post for Agarwal, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.