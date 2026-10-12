Nushrratt Bharuccha Finds Comfort In Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol's On-Screen Magic While Recovering From Spine Injury, Says 'Healing Slowly'

Nushrratt Bharuccha Finds Comfort In Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol’s On-Screen Magic While Recovering From Spine Injury - VIDEO | Instagram

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha recently took to social media to share an update on her health as she continues to recover from a spine injury. The actress uploaded a video showing that watching Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol on television brought her a smile during her recovery.

In the video, Nushrratt is seen sitting on a reclining chair as a nurse helps feed her while she watches television. The actress can be seen smiling as she enjoys her meal and watches the Bollywood stars on screen. Sharing the update with her fans, Nushrratt revealed that she is “healing slowly” and offered a message of hope.

Alongside the video, she wrote, “And just like that, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol bring a smile to my face.” She further added, “A reminder, things get better... little by little... they always do. Healing slowly, dreaming endlessly.”

Nushrratt first shared an update about her recovery on October 10, when she took to Instagram Stories to post a photograph of a reclining wheelchair placed near a window, with a sunset visible in the background. Alongside the picture, the actress wrote, “Been chasing sunsets forever, and just like that… my view changed. But, Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.”

What Happened To Nushrratt Bharuccha?

Nushrratt Bharuccha suffered a spinal fracture after meeting with an accident in Bali, where she had travelled for a work-cum-holiday trip. The actress was initially hospitalised in Bali and kept under medical observation before her team arranged for her to be brought back to Mumbai via an air ambulance for spine surgery. However, the exact circumstances of the accident have not been publicly disclosed by her team.

Back then, actress' team released an official statement, saying, “Nushrratt Bharuccha met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine. She is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation. Following further evaluation by the doctors, Nushrratt will be undergoing spine surgery.” The statement further read, “At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery.” Her team also requested privacy during her recovery.